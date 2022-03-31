Gas and dash thefts on the rise as prices at the pumps surge

The rising prices at the pumps have led to increased gas thefts.

Thieves caught on camera, filling up and driving off, leaving station owners on the hook.

"If somebody asks me, and they don't have money, I give them five, 10 dollars for gas. I don't mind. But I feel hurt when the people steal," said Ultramar owner Davinder Soni.

Soni said roughly $2,000 worth of fuel had been stolen in the past two months.

"And we report to the police, and the police say it is a stolen car or stolen plate, and we can't do nothing."

Police say most of the vehicles involved are stolen, as are the licence plates.

In his close to 20 years of running gas stations, Davinder said he has never seen anything like this.

He said thefts happened seven times in the past week alone, primarily men filling up cars and trucks with upwards of $150 gas and driving off without paying.

Police report gas thefts are up about 30 per cent from the same time last year.

Chief Andrew Fletcher said the price of gasoline is forcing some to steal while others are professional criminals.

"We do see people that are obviously stealing cars and then using those cars for other crimes, so they're happy to pull into a gas station, fill up and drive away, putting the poor business owners at risk."

Davinder has made his pumps pre-pay only to stop would-be thieves from ripping him off, and he's not alone.

Several gas stations, including Petro Canada on Bayfield Street in Barrie, have reported more gas and dash thefts since about December, when gas prices hit $1.40 a litre.

"With the price of gas the way it is, nothing surprises me," said Horseshoe resident Bruce Steinmiller.

Davinder also keeps his security cameras rolling.

"Some people just have a habit to steal. It's not like they don't have any money."

Police warn that anyone convicted of gas theft could face serious fines and the possibility of two years behind bars.