Gas bills are about to go up. Here's what British Columbians should know.

British Columbians are being warned to expect an increase in their natural gas bills starting next month.

In a statement Friday, Fortis BC said residential customers on the mainland and Vancouver Island will see a price increase price $1.40 per gigajoule, which will work out to an average monthly jump of $11. For those who live in Fort Nelson, the rate will be an average of $14.

"The increase is a result of current global market conditions that have made the cost of gas more expensive. FortisBC strives to deliver a safe and reliable supply of gas at the lowest reasonable cost and does not mark up the cost of gas; the cost that FortisBC pays is what is passed on to its customers," says a media release from Fortis BC.

The cost of natural gas has risen to a ten-year high, which FortisBC says is in large part due to "surging demand that is outpacing supply." The war in Ukraine is also cited as a factor.

"Natural gas is a commodity traded on the North American marketplace, like oil, coal, coffee or lumber. As with most commodities, the price is affected by any number of factors including supply levels, weather and economic conditions," the statement from Fortis continues.

The announcement comes as the price of everything from food to furniture is being driven up, something the company acknowledges may be impacting customers' "ability to pay their bills."

Prices will be reviewed again in September, as the company is regulated by the BC Utilities Commission which reviews rates every three months.