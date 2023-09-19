Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury

Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.

An excavator working on a road project at the corner of Durham and Larch streets made contact with the six-inch natural gas line causing a major gas leak shortly after noon Monday.

It resulted in the closing of several streets connected to Larch and Durham along with some voluntary evacuations.

The roads affected by the gas leak have reopened and the existing construction zone on Larch Street remains closed.

"Now that the pipeline has been repaired, our service representatives are preparing to begin the process of restoring service to approximately 130 customers whose gas supply was temporarily interrupted, this morning," Andrea Stass, a spokesperson for Enbridge told CTV News in an email Tuesday morning.

"To restore service, Enbridge Gas representatives will go door-to-door to safely relight our customer’s natural gas appliances and equipment. Access to the natural gas equipment inside affected homes and businesses is required for this, and all our representatives will have identification."

Customers are asked to not attempt to relight their own gas appliances.

"If we are unable to access the home or building, we will leave behind a contact number for customers to arrange an appointment to restore their gas service," Stass said.

"We anticipate that gas service will be restored later today for all homes and businesses where we can gain access."