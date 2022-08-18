Gas leak causes fire at commercial building in Winnipeg
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A gas leak at a commercial building in Winnipeg was the cause of a Wednesday evening fire.
Just before 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service received reports of a fire at a vacant building in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West.
When crews got to the scene, they determined the gas line to the building was leaking and had ignited, which caused flames to come from the gas meter on the outside of the structure.
Crews worked to extinguish the fire, while others established a safety zone.
Manitoba Hydro workers also came to the scene to shut off service to the building.
No one was injured and no evacuations were needed.
The cause of the incident is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.
