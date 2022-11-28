Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in Timmins

Northern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.

“Attention staff and students!! Northern College’s main Timmins building is currently closed due to an emergency evacuation,” the school said in a social media post Monday afternoon.

“Individuals who need to get personal belongings will be allowed in when it is deemed safe. We will update you when the building is re-open. Students can check their Blackboard account for information on classes. If possible please work from home.”