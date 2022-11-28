Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in Timmins
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Northern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.
“Attention staff and students!! Northern College’s main Timmins building is currently closed due to an emergency evacuation,” the school said in a social media post Monday afternoon.
“Individuals who need to get personal belongings will be allowed in when it is deemed safe. We will update you when the building is re-open. Students can check their Blackboard account for information on classes. If possible please work from home.”
-
CP Holiday Train is coming to Toronto this weekAfter two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and it will be rolling through Toronto this week.
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east LondonA 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man, and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roadsMounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.