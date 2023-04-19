Gas leak forces evacuation of some homes in Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department says they were called to a gas leak in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said around 8:18 a.m., construction crews in the area of Herbert Street and Union Boulevard hit a gas line.

They said they needed to evacuate “a few” homes before gas was shut off around 9:05 a.m.

Fire officials said Enbridge was on site and people could return to their homes a short time later.