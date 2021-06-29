Gas leak in Ottawa's east end contained

Ottawa Fire Services says a gas leak in Ottawa's east end has been contained.

The leak was on Merkley Drive near Mathieu Way in Orléans.

Fire officials said crews checked nearby homes. Residents were asked to stay inside with their windows closed. Some people had to evacuate but were later allowed to return home.

The leak was contained by Enbridge crews at around 8:30 a.m.

Merkley Drive was closed in both directions from Wilkie Drive to Carrigan Drive but has since reopened.

@enbridgegas crews have contained the leak. A small number of residents who had been evacuated have now been allowed to return home and Merkley Drive will re-open shortly.