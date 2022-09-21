iHeartRadio

Gas leak prompts Ellerslie Road closure


Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection, was closed the early morning of Sept. 21, 2022, because of a gas leak.

A part of southeast Edmonton was closed early Wednesday morning because of a gas closure.

Police issued a traffic advisory for Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection.

"ATCO is on site and is currently making repairs," police said.

More to come… 

