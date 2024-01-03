Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: city
Emergency crews have evacuated more than a dozen homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak caused by a contractor working in the area.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service along with Manitoba Hydro crews responded to the leak in the 100 block of Garfield near Palmerston Avenue around 3 p.m. A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said the leak was caused by a contractor working in the area who hit an underground gas line.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on scene at a gas leak in Wolseley near Garfield St and Palmerston Ave. At this time a number of homes are being evacuated as a precaution. Residents are asked to avoid the area.— City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 3, 2024
The city said 16 homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. There is no word on when these people will be allowed to return.
No other injuries were reported.
Two Manitoba Hydro crews have been working to stop the leak and repair the line. The spokesperson said the gas is currently venting safely.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area. The city warned traffic will be impacted as Hydro crews complete their work. Roads are expected to reopen later Wednesday night.
