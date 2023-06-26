Gas leak prompts evacuation of 40 buildings in Lord Selkirk Park area

A gas leak in Winnipeg's Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has prompted the evacuation of 40 buildings in the area.

The city says around 2:24 p.m. on Monday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to reports that a gas line had been severed in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

When they arrived, emergency crews were told a large gas line was accidentally ruptured by a road construction crew, the city said. Due to the leak, the city said crews quickly evacuated 40 buildings between Charles Street and Salter Street.

Police on scene closed down Selkirk Avenue between Main Street and Salter Street, as Manitoba Hydro crews stopped the leak.

The city said once the gas leak was stopped, emergency crews checked the gas levels in all the surrounding homes and workplaces before residents were able to return.

No injuries were reported, the city said.

As of Monday evening, Selkirk Avenue remained closed as Hydro crews continued to fix the gas lines. The city said the road is expected to reopen later Monday night.