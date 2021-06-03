Gas leak prompts evacuation on Whyte Avenue Thursday afternoon

A gas leak along Whyte Avenue forced evacuations in a one-block stretch as fire crews responded.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton they initially received reports of a gas leak at 96 Street and 82 Avenue around 12:27 p.m. Thursday.

Initial reports said that a construction crew hit a gas line while excavating in the area.

Eight fire crews responded to the call to help locate the leak and evacuate the area between 96 and 97 Street from 81 to 82 Avenue.

No injuries were reported to firefighters.