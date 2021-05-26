Gas leak prompts evacuations, emergency repair in South Surrey

Fortis BC says its crews are conducting an emergency repair on a damaged natural gas line in a South Surrey neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of 160 Street shortly before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to respond to an incident that was reported as a gas leak.

Fortis says a third-party company was doing work in the area and damaged the gas line.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that they had shut down traffic at the intersection of 19 Avenue and 160 Street. Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Police, firefighters and Fortis crews all responded to the scene, and multiple buildings were evacuated, according to police.

Fortis did not provide an estimated time for when the repair would be completed, but said it would notify the public when work was done.

The gas company reminds contractors and members of the public to use BC 1 Call to check the locations of natural gas lines before digging.

This is a developing story and will be updated