Gas leak prompts resident evacuations in Listowel Ont
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews are on scene for a gas leak in the area of Donegan Street East and Wallace Avenue, in Listowel Ont, Thursday afternoon.
OPP say residents are being evacuated.
DANGEROUS CONDITIONS: ##PerthOPP and Emergency Services on scene for a gas leak in the area of Donegan St. E and Wallace Ave #Listowel. Residences are being evacuated, please avoid the area. ^nm— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) July 1, 2021