Gas leak prompts resident evacuations in Listowel Ont

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews are on scene for a gas leak in the area of Donegan Street East and Wallace Avenue, in Listowel Ont, Thursday afternoon.

OPP say residents are being evacuated.

 

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS: ##PerthOPP and Emergency Services on scene for a gas leak in the area of Donegan St. E and Wallace Ave #Listowel. Residences are being evacuated, please avoid the area. ^nm

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) July 1, 2021