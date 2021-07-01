Gas leak prompts resident evacuations in Listowel Ont

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews are on scene for a gas leak in the area of Donegan Street East and Wallace Avenue, in Listowel Ont, Thursday afternoon.

OPP say residents are being evacuated.

