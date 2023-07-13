iHeartRadio

Gas leak reported in Aylmer


Aylmer police are on scene of a gas leak on July 13, 2023. (Source: Aylmer police)

A gas leak in Aylmer on Thursday has been repaired.

Crews were on scene for what was described by police as a "major natural gas leak" in the area of South Street and Queen Street.

There is no word on what caused the gas leak or if there were any injuries reported.

More details will be provided as they become available.

