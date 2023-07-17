Gas leak reported in east London
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Emergency crews in London responded to a broken natural gas line in east London on Monday morning.
It happened in the 300 block of Flanders Row and Wistow Street.
According to London fire, crews were monitoring air quality and said the natural gas was dissipating in the atmosphere.
Enbridge Gas arrived on scene to fix the leak and there are no reported injuries.
Roads in the area were blocked off but have since reopened.
