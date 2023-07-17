iHeartRadio

Gas leak reported in east London


(Source: London fire/Google)

Emergency crews in London responded to a broken natural gas line in east London on Monday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Flanders Row and Wistow Street.

According to London fire, crews were monitoring air quality and said the natural gas was dissipating in the atmosphere.

Enbridge Gas arrived on scene to fix the leak and there are no reported injuries.

Roads in the area were blocked off but have since reopened.

