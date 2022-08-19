Gas leak shuts down Langley's 200th Street for several hours after 'significant' line cut
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
A natural gas leak prompted the closure of 200th Street in both directions from 72nd Avenue to 80th Avenue in Langley on Friday afternoon.
FortisBC tells CTV News that it received a call about a damaged third party gas main just before 11:30 a.m.
As of 3 p.m., crews remained on scene and gas continued to leak.
The Township of Langley Fire Department says they believe a "significant" line was cut.
No injuries have been reported, and it was unclear Friday afternoon when 200th Street would reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
