Gas leak shuts down Langley's 200th Street for several hours after 'significant' line cut

A natural gas leak prompted the closure of 200th Street in both directions from 72nd Avenue to 80th Avenue in Langley on Friday afternoon.

FortisBC tells CTV News that it received a call about a damaged third party gas main just before 11:30 a.m.

As of 3 p.m., crews remained on scene and gas continued to leak.

The Township of Langley Fire Department says they believe a "significant" line was cut.

No injuries have been reported, and it was unclear Friday afternoon when 200th Street would reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.