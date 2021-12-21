Gas-like smell, but no appreciable readings near Wheatley explosion site

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public that even though a gas-like smell has been detected near the site of the Wheatley explosion, there are no appreciable readings.

Officials say the technical team has reviewed all on-site gas monitoring equipment.

“It is possible that the current on-going construction activity and soil disturbance is most likely the source of the smell,” states a news release from the municipality.

Explosion site demolition

Demolition of buildings at the site of the explosion has been completed. Excavation and a pathway analysis are now taking place. While work is taking place, officials have deemed it unsafe for all non-essential personnel to be within the evacuated area.

Chatham-Kent General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services Thomas Kelly said last week such analysis is a key factor in determining how the gas is reaching the surface.

Some evacuees allowed back temporarily

During a short pause in work Sunday, eight displaced residents were allowed back into their homes for a short period to retrieve personal items.

Gift baskets for evacuated residents

As work continues in downtown Wheatley, residents who remain out of their homes following the August explosion are receiving gift baskets from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and Entegrus.

More than 100 baskets are being delivered to the Village Resource Centre for distribution and pick up.

The baskets were prepared by Heidi’s Eats and Sweets and contain fruit, candy, chocolate and gift certificates from local businesses. Residents are being contacted by resource centre volunteers.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said, “nothing can replace being in your home during the holidays, but the gift is a heartfelt gesture while we continue to work toward resolving the issue.”