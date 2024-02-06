Gas line hit by excavator in downtown Toronto, road closures in effect

A portion of Queen Street West has been closed to traffic after a gas line was hit by an excavator, police say.

It happened near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at around 1:10 p.m.

Police say that the westbound lanes of Queen Street are closed at Spadina Avenue while the eastbound lanes are closed at Peter Street.

Police are urging residents to “avoid the area” and consider alternate routes.

GAS LEAK:

Spadina Ave and Peter St

1:11 pm

-Confirmed gas leak in the area

-Gas line was hit by an escavator

ROAD CLOSURES:

W/B Queen St at Spadina Ave

E/B Queen St and Peter St

-avoid the area

-consider alternate routes#GO279048

