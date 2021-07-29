Gas line ruptured by excavator leads to large fire in Surrey; traffic expected to be disrupted for hours

Traffic is expected to be disrupted in an area of Surrey for at least a few hours Wednesday while crews manage a fire at a ruptured gas line.

Assistant Chief Ben Dirksen told CTV News crews were called at about 8:40 a.m. after an excavator struck a gas main line near 32nd Avenue and 192 Street. The rupture led to a fire, Dirksen said.

FortisBC is on scene at the blaze and working to shut down the line. Images from the scene showed large flames with crews blocking the road.

Dirksen said 12 firefighters were on scene as well as three vehicles. Nobody was injured, he said, but as of 11:30 a.m., traffic was still expected to be disrupted for "a couple hours."