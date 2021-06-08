Gas line struck in Windsor neighbourhood, four homes evacuated

Four homes had to be evacuated and ventilated Tuesday afternoon due to a gas line strike in the area.

Windsor fire responded to the 500 block of Langlois Avenue around 12:20 p.m. and asked the public to avoid the area.

Enbridge had the natural gas turned off by 1:40 p.m. to ensure the area is safe.

The gas leak was fixed around 2 p.m., and Enbridge says the affected homes should be relit later in the day.

According to Enbridge, the line was struck by a third party. The company reminds those digging to practice safe digging as natural gas pipelines could be closer to the service than one would think.

Enbridge has more information on how to dig safely on its website.