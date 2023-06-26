Gas meter struck with golf clubs, woman charged: Guelph Police
A woman is facing mischief charges after Guelph Police say she struck a gas meter with golf clubs, causing a leak which forced several homes to be evacuated on the weekend.
Guelph Police said they were called to the area of Burns Drive and Nicklin Road after a report of a suspicious person on Sunday morning at around 9:45 a.m.
Police said in a news release that they found a woman hiding in a backyard. While talking to the woman, officers said they detected a strong odour of natural gas and could hear hissing the home’s gas meter.
Several homes in the area were immediately evacuated until the scene could be deemed safe.
Police said their investigation revealed the gas meter had been repeatedly struck with golf clubs, causing several dents and a three-centimetre puncture.
A 39-year-old woman, who police said is known to the homeowners, is charged with mischief endangering life.
The woman was held for a bail bearing.
