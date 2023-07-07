Gas price gap grows on the N.B.-Maine border with new carbon regulations

The tradition of Canadians crossing the border to buy cheap gas is hardly new, but new carbon regulations have made the price discrepancy even wider.

An increase of 8.9 cents a litre to a maximum price of 174.1 per litre for regular self serve in New Brunswick overnight didn't go unnoticed by Canadian drivers at Calais, Maine, gas stations on Friday, where fuel cost considerably less.

One Calais gas station was selling regular unleaded gasoline for $1.25 a litre Canadian.

Several New Brunswickers fuelling up in Calais told CTV News they would’ve been getting gas stateside on Friday regardless of any price change or new clean fuel regulations coming into effect.

“As long as I'm living here, I'll always come over for gas,” said St. Stephen resident Candy Scott, at a Calais gas pump on Friday. “It’s always much cheaper.”

St. Stephen resident June Kinney said the new carbon regulations would only encourage her to fill her vehicle up at Calais gas stations each and every time.

“You got to stick to your budget and save where you can,” said Kinney. “Getting gas over here is one of those ways.”

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said the growing price gap along the New Brunswick-Maine border would likely prompt more people from non-border areas to think about the worthiness of a specific trip for fuel.

“The price last week was a difference of about 20 cents a litre, and it's now about 40 cents a litre,” said McTeague. “That's probably going to incentivize a lot of people to go fill up (in Maine). And it won't be a one day affair. It looks like this is going to be a long term issue.”

“I think it's pretty clear that if you're going to save as much money as you can, you may also be going to the U.S. to buy other products that may also be cheaper.”

Mark Chase lives about 20 minutes away from the St. Stephen-Calais border, and said making a special U.S. trip for gas wasn’t something he had ever considered until recently.

“With the price difference, it's worth it, simple,” said Chase. “It's only a short drive and it's a good way to save money.”

Michael Haley travelled from New Brunswick to Maine on Friday for a road trip. Haley wasn't sure if travelling to the states for cheaper fuel would become a regular occurrence, but certainly planned to fill his vehicle up before heading home.

“I'd be daft not to,” he said.

