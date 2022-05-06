Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver

The pain at the pumps just keeps getting worse for B.C. drivers.

Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre, beating the previous record set in March of 214.9.

Metro Vancouver has the highest prices in the country according to Gas Wizard, a Canadian gas-price prediction website, though Victoria is only a few cents behind.

Experts and B.C.'s premier have largely blamed the Russian invasion of Ukraine for a trickle-down impact felt across the globe for the surging prices.

Rising oil costs and ongoing supply issues are also factors.

A carbon tax increase took effect in B.C. in April, bringing that tax up to 11 cents.

Experts say the summer driving season is also now underway, which means refineries are going to charge a premium to produce gasoline.

Back in March, Premier John Horgan announced a $110 rebate to most ICBC customers, in an attempt to provide some relief.

That move faced a lot of criticism from the Opposition Liberals for being too little too late.

Those signed up for direct deposit will get their rebates this month.

Everyone else is expected to get their cheques in June.