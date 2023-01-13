Gas prices adjust in all three Maritime provinces Friday
Gas prices were adjusted in all three Maritime provinces Friday.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 1.5 cents a litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 146.2 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 148.1 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices increased overnight by 7.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 187.6 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 189.6 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. Motorists in the province are paying a minimum price of 157.6 cents per litre.
However, diesel prices on the island dropped by just over three cents Friday, bringing the new minimum price to 215.7 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline drop by 3.8 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 156.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices also decreased by 5.8 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is now 209.2 cents per litre.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
-
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal CourtA Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
-
Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies gameThe Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts sayThere have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal projectA new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Top OJHL players past and present playing on Collingwood ice this weekendSome of the best players in the OJHL, past and present, are hitting the ice in Collingwood for a weekend celebration of Canada's game.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosityLast week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
-
Doctor-controlled robot to perform orthopedic surgeries in Dartmouth, N.S.A smart robotics system could be the future of what surgery looks like and it’s already hard at work at Dartmouth General Hospital.
-
Fight to preserve 'vitally important' federal farmland from developments goes to public hearingA fight is on to try and protect federally-owned farmland in B.C.'s Lower Mainland from being sold to developers.