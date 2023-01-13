Gas prices adjust in all three Maritime provinces Friday

Gas prices were adjusted in all three Maritime provinces Friday.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 1.5 cents a litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 146.2 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 148.1 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased overnight by 7.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 187.6 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 189.6 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. Motorists in the province are paying a minimum price of 157.6 cents per litre.

However, diesel prices on the island dropped by just over three cents Friday, bringing the new minimum price to 215.7 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline drop by 3.8 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 156.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also decreased by 5.8 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is now 209.2 cents per litre.