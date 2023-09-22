Gas prices down in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., up in New Brunswick

Unlike other places in the Maritimes, there were no bargains at the gas pumps in New Brunswick.

Gas prices were up in New Brunswick on Friday for a new maximum price of 189.2 cents per litre. The cost of diesel went largely unchanged, decreasing by just two-tenths of a cent for a new maximum price of 214.9 cents per litre.

The story is quite different in the other two Maritime Provinces.

While diesel remains at a similar price of 210.1 cents per litre in Nova Scotia and 212.1 cents per litre on Prince Edward Island, gasoline has seen a significant slide.

Following a five cent drop overnight Thursday, gas fell another eight cents on Friday in Halifax, with drivers enjoying a fill up at a minimum price of 175.2 per litre.

Gas fell about nine cents in P.E.I. for a new minimum price of 181.6 cents per litre.

Watching their neighbouring provinces see some relief has drivers in Saint John, N.B., beyond frustration.

“The frustration level is about an eight out of ten,” says driver Jeremy Goguen. “I’m not cool with it because I just put 30 bucks in and it barely moved the needle.”

“It’s frustrating more for us seniors,” claims Delbert Getson. “Because we haven’t seen a raise in the cost of living or anything in a long, long time. Price of gas goes up our money stays the same.”

Upon hearing Nova Scotia’s prices, Jack Given was at a loss for words.

“It’s outrageous the price of gas,” he says. “Everyone needs it so they can just charge whatever they want for it.”

Dan McTeague is the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy. He says the reason behind New Brunswick’s higher prices is because of the province’s formula to regulate prices on a seven day average.

“It’s pretty clear for New Brunswickers it doesn’t serve them well,” says McTeague. “Ontario, Quebec, much of the rest of North America saw some price decreases. Why keep people at bay for several more days just because you can do that?”

McTeague expects the price of gasoline to see a dip next week, and recommends those who can in New Brunswick to wait until next week to fill up.

“I’m in Toronto. Gasoline prices were a buck 76 a week ago, today their 1.59,” MccTeague says. “We’ve seen about a 17 cent-a-litre decrease and that is something I think that bode well for New Brunswickers.”

Those pumping gas in Saint John Friday said they travelled far less this summer then in years past due to the high price of fuel. McTeague predicts a bit of relief for a few weeks, but doesn’t expect low prices to last long.

“October I think your going to see gasoline and diesel in particular, home heating fuel correct very much to the upside,” McTeague expects. “It is going to be a very painful winter.”

Perhaps the last thing Maritimers want to hear after an expensive summer.