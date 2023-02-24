Gas prices drop across the Maritimes Friday

Gas prices are down in all three Maritime provinces Friday.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped 6.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 146.4 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 148.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also fell by 9.3 cents. The new minimum price in Zone 1 is 168.5 cents per litre, while motorists in Cape Breton are paying a minimum price of 170.4 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

In Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by nearly seven cents a litre. The new minimum price is now 158.7 cents per litre.

Diesel also dropped on the island by 3.5 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 195.6 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick drivers also saw prices go down, with regular self-serve gasoline dropping 4.2 cents overnight.

The new maximum price of gasoline is 158.9 cents per litre.

Diesel is down nearly five cents, bringing the new maximum price to 190.3 cents per litre.