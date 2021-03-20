Gas prices in Nova Scotia dropped overnight by eight cents per litre.

As a result, the current price of gas in Nova Scotia is $1.23 per litre, compared to Friday's price of $1.31 per litre.

On Friday, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said it will invoke its interrupter and gas prices would be adjusted at midnight, but it did not specify whether it will increase or decrease.

"This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline," wrote the board in a news release on Friday.

The price of diesel oil was not affected by the interruption.