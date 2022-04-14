Gas prices drop in Manitoba, but expected to rise by the end of the week

Gas prices have taken a dip in Manitoba, dropping by a few cents per litre.

Prices at the pump in Winnipeg dropped down on Wednesday and, as of Thursday was sitting around 168.9 cent per litre at some stations.

Manitoba was not alone—several cities in southern Ontario saw gas prices drop by about five cents a litre. However, the prices won't last long.

The Gas Wizard website is calling for an increase in prices on Friday in the majority of Canadian cities. Winnipeg is among the few cities where prices are expected to hold steady, according to the fuel price predication website.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy who also runs Gas Wizard, believes the price will go up again by the end of the week.