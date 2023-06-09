Gas prices drop in N.S. and N.B., rise in P.E.I.

For the most part, drivers in the Maritimes are paying slightly less for gas Friday, but the cost of diesel is up.

NOVA SCOTIA

In mainland Nova Scotia, gas is down three cents to a minimum price of 152.9 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 154.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel increased 2.5 cents, the minimum price is now 137.7 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 139.6 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, gas increased 1.1. cents, the minimum price is now 165.6 cents per litre.

Diesel on the island increased 1.5 cents, the minimum price is now 157.5 cents.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, gas is down 2.4 cents, the maximum price is now 164.6 cents per litre.

Diesel is up slightly to 0.6 cents, the maximum price is now 158.6 cents a litre.