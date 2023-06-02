Gas prices drop in N.S. and P.E.I., rise in N.B.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
For the most part, drivers are paying slightly less for gas Friday in the Maritimes but prices dropped more for diesel.
In Nova Scotia’s Zone 1, gas is down half a cent to a minimum price of 155.9 cents per litre. Diesel dropped 3.7 cents, the minimum price is now 135.2 cents per litre.
On Prince Edward Island, gas is down but just one cent, the minimum price is now 164.5 cents per litre.
Diesel on the island is down 3.5 cents, the minimum price is now 156 cents.
Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, gas is up slightly, just a third of a cent, the maximum price is now 167 cents per litre.
Diesel in New Brunswick is down 1.7 cents, the maximum price is now 158 cents a litre.
-
-
Highway 1 closed in both directions in NanaimoA serious crash shut down traffic on Highway 1 through Nanaimo Friday afternoon.
-
Waterloo region home prices inch upward for third straight monthThe average price of a single-detached home in Waterloo region is creeping back up toward the $1 million mark after slumping to a two-year low in December.
-
Lebatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new dealUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.