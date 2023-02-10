Gas prices drop in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

The price of gas dropped overnight in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia while fuel prices did not change on Prince Edward Island.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped by 5.9 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 148.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 149.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 8.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 196.0 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 198.0 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change following an earlier adjustment Tuesday.

Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 159.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased by 6.9 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 224.4 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline drop by five cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 159.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also dropped by 17.7 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 222.7 cents per litre.