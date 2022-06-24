Gas prices drop in Nova Scotia and on P.E.I.

Motorists are paying less at the pumps in Nova Scotia and on Prince Edward Island following a drop in gas prices overnight Friday.

On P.E.I., gas dropped by 5.7 cents to a new minimum price of 210.7 cents a litre.

The price of diesel on P.E.I. fell by two cents to a new minimum of 237 cents.

In Nova Scotia, the price of diesel didn’t change, but the price of gas fell by 2.5 cents.

The new minimum price in Halifax (Zone 1) is 203.4 cents a litre.

Cape Breton is seeing the highest prices in the province, with drivers paying between 205.3 and 207.9 cents per litre.

The price of diesel in Halifax (Zone 1) remains at a minimum price of 221.4 cents a litre.

This is the second time this week that gas prices have dropped in Nova Scotia. Prices fell by six cents per litre at midnight Tuesday after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he's considering a "gas tax holiday” — a temporary suspension or reduction of gas taxes.

The Canadian federal government charges an excise tax at a flat rate of 10 cents per litre on gasoline, and four cents per litre on diesel.

The economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven gas prices up worldwide.

If the Biden administration goes ahead and cuts federal gas taxes, Canada will be the only G7 nation that hasn't dropped gas taxes or offered a subsidy to offset recent pain at the pumps.

With files from CTVNews.ca.