Gas prices drop in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A much welcome drop in gas prices has some Windsor-Essex drivers lining up at the pumps.
Across the province, prices are falling an average of 20 cents per litre compared to one month ago.
In Windsor, prices are falling as low as $181.9/litre. Although some stations went as high as $187.9 on Monday.
No change is expected on Tuesday.
Ontario drivers started to experience some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.
The Ontario government cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre until the end of the year, though Premier Doug Ford said he would consider an extension if inflation remains high.
-
Toronto must review 'clean-shave' N95 mask policy after Sikh workers laid off, demoted: advocacy groupA national Sikh advocacy organization said it is prepared to take the City of Toronto to the provincial human rights tribunal if a reasonable resolution cannot be reached about its so-called 'clean-shave' policy.
-
Cody Snyder Bullbustin' event signals the unofficial start to StampedeThis year marks the 23rd for the event, and Cody Snyder says it's become the unofficial start to Stampede.
-
Are B.C. hospitals ready for next COVID-19 waves? Minister urges more booster shotsWith researchers anticipating another COVID-19 wave this summer, B.C. health officials are once again urging the public to get vaccinated – especially the 1.3 million residents sitting on unused booster invitations.
-
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF saysOne of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
-
B.C. health minister says province preparing for potential COVID-19 surgePreparations are underway to help British Columbia fight any potential surges in COVID-19 this fall.
-
Fire on Saskatoon home's front porch deemed suspiciousA fire that resulted in an estimated $175,000 in damage to a Saskatoon home has been deemed suspicious.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify hit-and-run suspectPolice in Edmonton released images Monday of a man they are looking to track down after an alleged hit-and-run on the southeast edge of the city last month.
-
Labour shortage hitting Ottawa's hospitality sectorAt Fratelli’s in Kanata, the patio is full and the kitchen staff are cooking scrumptious Italian dishes, but owner Richard Valentine says they’re barely hanging on because of staffing shortages.
-
Driver charged after Hwy 11 multi-vehicle collision in Severn TownshipPolice charged a driver from Ajax with having an insecure load after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Severn Township.