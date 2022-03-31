Gas prices expected to climb in parts of Ontario, B.C. by end of week
After gas prices in Ontario took a dip on Wednesday, an uptick in cost is expected.
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague told CTV News in an email that prices are expected to go up on Friday in much of Ontario by around six cents, to 173.9 cents per litre.
On Twitter, McTeague said gas prices in parts of B.C. are expected to go up five cents on Friday.
On Wednesday, gas prices dipped in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
"The drop is due to news of a wave of COVID lockdowns in China that are likely to cause a drop in global demand for oil," McTeague said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
McTeague said Tuesday's climate announcement from the federal government, as well as the price of oil rallying on Wednesday, is what's driving gas prices back up.
The new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 in order to meet its new targets.
"With record profits, this is the moment for the oil and gas sector to invest in the sustainable future that will be good for business, good for communities, and good for our future," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
