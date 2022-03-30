Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague said in a tweet early Tuesday that gas prices in Ontario and Quebec are expected to fall nine cents on Wednesday.

According to McTeague's tracker Gas Wizard, Torontonians can expect to see gas prices around 168.9 cents per litre on Wednesday, and Montreal drivers can expect to see prices around 178.9 cents at the pump.

While most of the west coast won't see a major change in prices, the cost of gas in Vancouver is expected to drop around eight cents overnight, falling to about 190.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

Alberta drivers won't see a change in price, according to the tracker, with prices holding at around 165.9 cents per litre for a few days.