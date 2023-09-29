Gas prices expected to drop across southern Ontario

Gas prices fall in time for fall excursions.

After rising 2 cents a litre Friday to 161.9, gas prices are set to fall 4 cents a litre Saturday to 157.9.

Areas that should see the decline are in Barrie, Toronto, the GTA, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Niagara, and most of southern Ontario.

Montreal will also see the same move - up 2 cents Friday to 173.9, then dropping 4 cents Saturday to 169.9

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy says markets are jittery in the U.S. due to the possible government shutdown.

Other factors include prospective continued interest rate hikes and the slowdown in demand that may cause, he said.