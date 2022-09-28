Gas prices expected to reach $1.75 in Regina
After some relief from record high gasoline prices over the summer, it appears prices are on the rise again.
In Regina and Saskatoon prices are expected to rise another 11 cents and reach $1.75.9 for regular unleaded before the end of the week, according to Gaswizard.ca.
Diesel is expected to stay flat in Regina, with the average cost currently $1.99.9.
Regina and other parts of Saskatchewan saw regular gasoline prices climb as high as $2.08 per litre earlier this summer.
Recently the average price for regular gasoline dropped as low as $1.53. in the Queen City.
The increase is not a surprise to everyone, Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said that prices would eventually climb closer to where they were early in the summer during an interview in August.
“Going forward I think we’re going to be looking at prices bouncing back, not as much as they did but certainly coming back to where we saw them a little while ago,” he said.
