Gas prices expected to rise again
One analyst says gas prices are expected to rise once again in southern Ontario.
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says prices are “bottoming out” and are expected to rise Thursday and in the coming days.
In Windsor-Essex, Gasbuddy.com says prices were between 156.3 cents per litre and $158.7, down nearly 60 cents from the peak of 215.9 cents per litre on June 11.
Prices were around $158.5 in Chatham-Kent on Wednesday.
“While we get this bit of a break, I never thought I'd see the day where 158.9 would be celebrated, I suspect that we're going to start to see gasoline prices soon track diesel prices,” McTeague told CP24 Wednesday morning.
McTeague says prices could jump nearly 30 cents to $190.0 cents per litre over the next several days.
The last time prices were consistently this low was in late February.
With files from CP24.
