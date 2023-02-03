Gas prices fall in every Maritime province, diesel increases in P.E.I., N.S.

Drivers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gas but more for diesel Friday.

In New Brunswick, the price of both fuels fell.

In Nova Scotia’s Zone 1 (Halifax), the price of gasoline fell by 5.7 cents to a new minimum of 153.9 cents per litre. Motorists in Cape Breton are paying the most for gas at 155.8 cents per litre.

Diesel rose by 4.8 cents to a minimum price of 216.1 cents in Zone 1 and 218 cents in Cape Breton.

On Prince Edward Island, gas dropped 5.8 cents to a minimum price of 165.6 cents. Diesel rose 3.5 cents to a minimum of 238.2 cents per litre.

In New Brunswick, gas prices fell 4.6 cents to a maximum of 164.5 cents. Diesel in the province fell 2.3 cents to a maximum of 240.4 cents.