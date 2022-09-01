Gas prices fall in Metro Vancouver, predicted to dip further before long weekend

Drivers fuelling up in Metro Vancouver may find prices at the pumps are cheaper Thursday than they have been in recent weeks.

Gas prices fell about six cents between Wednesday and Thursday, hitting 187.9 at many stations in the region. Some posted prices even lower than that, with at least one station in north Coquitlam listing regular gas at 184.9.

Prices are expected to dip again before the long weekend, hitting 186.9 at many stations, according to gas-price prediction site Gas Wizard.

Prices last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9. While they've since fallen, the cost has generally stayed above 190 in recent weeks.

Metro Vancouver's gas prices are typically among the highest in the country. But as of Thursday, prices are believed to be higher in the province's Columbia Shuswap and Vancouver Island's Capital Regional District, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate.

ICBC confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that, as of the end of July, all gas rebate cheques had been delivered or were in the mail.