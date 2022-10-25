Gas prices going up again, analyst says

Gas prices are set to rise again after a drop two weeks ago.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise six cents a litre Wednesday morning at gas stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.

He says the price at the pumps will rise to around 166.9 cents per litre around most of Ontario.

McTeague told CP24 that prices would rise another seven cents per litre on Thursday, bringing it to a level not seen since mid August.

Gas prices dropped slightly two weeks ago after a spike in early October linked to global circumstances including OPEC’s decision to cut oil production.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price one year ago in Ottawa was around 142.3 cents per litre.