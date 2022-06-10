Gas prices hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
The cost to fill up the gas tank hit a new record high at stations across Ottawa this weekend.
Gas prices jumped two cents Friday to 212.9 cents a litre and went up another three cents Saturday to 215.9 cents a litre at many stations in the city.
"I don't think it's going to end there," Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work. "The inflation numbers in the United States are pretty sobering (and) that might cause a bit of panic in energy markets, but that's just going to delay the inevitable."
McTeague says the weakness of the Canadian dollar is partly responsible for the hike in gas prices. There is also tight global supply that's been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The record for highest gas price in Ottawa was 214.9 cents, set last weekend.
According to ottawagasprices.com, gas prices were $1.25 a litre in Ottawa one year ago.
With files from CP24 web content writer Bryann Aguilar
-
StoryPath turns downtown Victoria into a literary scavenger huntA scavenger hunt taking place in B.C.'s capital city this week makes it possible to get literally lost in a book.
-
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater SudburyThe annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
-
Elks, Lions to feature new quarterbacks in CFL openerBoth teams will feature new starting quarterbacks when the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Elks open the CFL season Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in AmherstburgPeople in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/AX Realty hot air balloon.
-
Investigation reveals man was injuring domesticated animals: Brandon policeA 27-year-old man has been criminally charged after Brandon police said he was responsible for hurting domesticated animals.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in TilburyA youth offender is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident in Tilbury left a person with a life-threatening injury.
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball DayCalgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car showThe annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.