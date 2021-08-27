Gas prices hold steady in N.S., P.E.I., drop in N.B.

New Brunswickers will be saving at the pumps this week as the prices of regular self-serve and diesel dropped, while prices stayed steady in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 4.1 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a new minimum price of $1.365.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also dropped 2.9 cents per litre to a new minimum price of $1.335.

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve remained at a minimum price of $1.317 per litre in the Halifax area.

Diesel also remained at a minimum price of $1.207 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also didn't change in P.E.I., staying at the minimum price of $1.340 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. remains at a minimum price of $1.319.