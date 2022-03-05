Gas prices in Barrie expected to soar

Gas stations were a bit busier in Simcoe County on Saturday as the price of fuel dropped, but only temporarily.

Dan McTeague, the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said gas could surge 11 cents overnight in Barrie.

Prices are expected to reach nearly $1.84 per litre.

"Much of it is due to the reality that the world is very short on supply. There's a risk premium; a war premium that we're paying, and it's not likely to end anytime soon," said McTeague.

He noted that next week gas prices in Barrie could spike to well over $1.90 per litre.

Commuters will not be the only ones feeling the financial impact of the soaring gas prices.

Gianluca De Leo helps run Paezano's Pizza in Barrie, and because of the price of fuel, delivering pies will become more expensive for his team of drivers.

"If you were looking at prices a long time ago and no, it's like wow what a difference," said De Leo.

The cost of fuel is just one of the Italian restaurant's challenges. De Leo says in addition to the pandemic, food costs have risen, leaving him uncertain what the future holds for many small businesses trying to survive.

"Not only are we losing businesses, but the ones that managed to survive are stuck in that dilemma. Do I increase the price to keep the sustainability? But at the same time, the customers might have to go to cheaper alternatives," said De Leo. "Living in the world we live in, that should never be a problem," he says.

De Leo does not intend to raise delivery fees but is worried gas prices could become unrealistic.

Before last week the previous record for fuel in Ontario was $1.61 per litre.