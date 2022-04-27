Gas prices in GTA expected to rise ahead of weekend
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Katherine DeClerq
Torontonians may want to fill up their tanks Wednesday night ahead of a spike in gas prices.
According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps are expected to rise by four cents on Thursday, reaching about $1.83 per litre.
The following day the prices are expected to rise yet again, reaching about $1.87 a litre on Friday.
In total, motorists will see an eight-cent increase in the next 36 hours, he said.
Gas prices in Ontario have been fluctuating over the last few weeks after a record high in March when prices soared above $1.90 per litre.
Earlier this month McTeague said that some Ontarians may have to pay about $2 per litre in the summer.
