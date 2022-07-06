Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario, says one industry analyst.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, is predicting a 12 cent drop in the cost of gas to 179.9 a litre in most of Ontario, including the GTA, Toronto, Hamilton, London, Barrie, and Kitchener.
NEWS YOU CAN USE
⛽️ Price ��: After todays 5 cent hike, #GasPrices will FALL 12 CENTS Thursday to 179.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Kitchener and most of #Ontario with #Montreal down to 194.9 https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw
Last Friday, gas prices in Ontario dropped 11 cents per litre due, in part, to the government cutting the provincial gas tax. That brought down the average gas price to $1.93 cents per litre, which was the lowest it has been since May 12.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
-
Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiserChrist the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.
-