Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
On P.E.I., the new minimum price for regular self-serve gasoline is 172.7 cents per litre, which is down just over eight cents a litre.
Diesel prices also fell nearly 12 cents a litre on the island. As of Wednesday, the minimum price is 285.5 cents per litre.
In New Brunswick, gasoline prices were down about nine cents a litre, bringing the new maximum price to 180.7 cents per litre.
Diesel prices in New Brunswick did not change. The maximum price sits at 271.6 cents per litre as of Wednesday.
Prices for regular self-serve gasoline dropped Tuesday in Nova Scotia.
In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the minimum price is now 173.4 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.4 cents per litre.
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia remained the same. As of Tuesday, the minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 was 261.9 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 263.9 cents per litre.
