Gas prices in the GTA set to decrease by another six cents per litre

Gas prices in the GTA are expected to drop another six cents per litre overnight, reaching a price that drivers haven’t seen since April.

Industry analyst Dan McTeague, of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tells CP24 that he is expecting gas prices to fall to an average of 168.9 cents per litre as of midnight across most of Southern Ontario.

The latest decrease comes after gas prices fell four cents per litre on Friday.

Gas prices have now been on the decline for more than a month after peaking at a record 214.9 cents per litre in the GTA on June 11.

Gas prices, nonetheless, remain well ahead of where they were at this time last July when the highest average price recorded at the pumps was 139.9 cents per litre.

The surge in prices has been mostly attributed to supply chain challenges resulting from the war in Ukraine.