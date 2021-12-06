iHeartRadio

Gas prices in Winnipeg going down after hitting record highs

Gas prices have been hitting record levels. Here's how you can squeeze the most out of every drop.

Gas prices in Winnipeg appear to be going down after reaching record highs earlier in the fall.

According to numbers from CAA, Winnipeg is seeing average gas prices of $1.31 per litre on Sunday. 

The numbers show this price is down from an average of $1.426 last month.

At the beginning of October, CTV News Winnipeg reported that gas prices were approaching record highs, with some gas stations jumping as high as $1.429.

One gas analyst said there were a number of reasons for the high gas prices, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a hurricane shutting down oil and natural gas production.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to experts to find out why gas prices may be going down.

