Gas prices increase across the Maritimes

Drivers in the Maritimes are paying more for gas Friday. The price of diesel also jumped significantly.

NOVA SCOTIA

In mainland Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased 1.2 cents to a minimum price of 152.5 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 154.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices also jumped, they’re up around eight cents more than last week. The new minimum price is now 144.1 cents per litre in the Halifax area, and the new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 146 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.7 cents. The minimum price is now 162.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island are also up this week, the new minimum price is now 162.1 cents -- up eight cents from last week.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick also saw an increase the price of regular self-serve gasoline. Gas is up 1.9 cents bringing the maximum price to 165.8 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 6 cents, the new maximum price is now 164 cents a litre.